Surprise drug checks to be carried out around Hyderabad for New Years

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has formed special teams to conduct surprise special checks at pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants across the city in view of the New Year celebrations.

As part of their special drive on December 26, six decoy teams were deployed randomly to conduct discreet checks without causing any inconvenience to the management or the general public, a press release said.

Suspicious persons around the premises of various establishments were screened using rapid drug testing kits, and all results were found to be negative.

Such special drives will continue across the city in the upcoming days to deter offenders and safeguard public interest.

Hyderabad police to adopt ‘zero drugs policy’

The Hyderabad Police on Friday said it would adopt a ‘zero drugs’ policy for the New Year celebrations.

City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who chaired a coordination meeting with police officials, issued a stern directive to top brass and officers on the field to maintain a “hawk-eyed” vigil across the city.

Officials of various police wings, including H-NEW, Task Force, Special Branch and local law enforcement, have been tasked with preparing a comprehensive list of known drug peddlers and consumers.

Additionally, the police will also collect the details of individuals entering the city for the festivities.

The crackdown is not limited to public venues; the police will also monitor private gatherings at service apartments and hostels to prevent illicit activities.

The City Police have set a mandatory 1:00 am closing time for all New Year celebrations at pubs, hotels and restaurants.

“Strict action will be taken against violators. (They) will face immediate cancellation of licenses if found engaging in any illegal activities this year,” the Commissioner warned.

To manage the influx of revellers, check-posts and barricades would be set up at major hubs, including Maitrivanam, Necklace Road, Tank Bund, and KBR Park, he added.

While the security is set to be intense, the Commissioner emphasised that the general public should not be inconvenienced.

He instructed officers to ensure that celebrations remain peaceful and that the police act as facilitators for a safe New Year, the release said.

“Our resolve is that not a single drug case should be reported in Hyderabad during these celebrations. We are deploying special forces to achieve this. Every officer must work in coordination to uphold the prestige of the City Police,” Sajjanar said.

(With inputs from PTI.)