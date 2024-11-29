Surprise elimination in Bigg Boss 18: She is OUT from the show!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has been making headlines for its drama, emotions, and unexpected twists. The popular reality show is set to witness a double elimination this week. According to sources, one contestant from the nominated group and one from the wildcard contestants will be evicted.

Aditi Mistry eliminated from Bigg Boss 18

Aditi Mistry, who entered the house as part of the wildcard trio in Week 6, has been eliminated. Known for her proactive approach and friendly nature, Aditi initially captured attention with her spirited participation. However, as day passed, she struggled to form strong bonds with the other housemates, which eventually impacted her standing in the competition.

🚨 Aditi Mistry has been EVICTED from the house. One of Wild Card expiry came to end.pic.twitter.com/Yymk1XFO8Z — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2024

Aditi entered alongside wildcard contestants Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra, both of whom made significant impressions in their own right.

But Aditi’s exit is just one part of the drama brewing within the house. The second eviction of the week is set to involve the nominated contestants: Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Vivian Dsena, and Shrutika Arjun.

Among them, Tajinder Bagga and Sara Arfeen Khan are reportedly trailing in the public voting trends, making them the most likely candidates to be eliminated in this week’s vote.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for mor interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Bos 18.