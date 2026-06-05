Suryapet woman receives electricity bill worth Rs 1.27 crore

After being alerted, authorities from the electricity department said the bill could have been generated by mistake and assured that a correct bill would be issued after examining the electricity usage details.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th June 2026 1:35 pm IST
Telangana woman shares exorbitant electricity bill
Telangana woman shares exorbitant electricity bill

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman in Suryapet received an electricity bill worth Rs 12,776,968 from the power department.

The incident occurred in Kottha Tanda, Palakeedu Mandal, involving the recipient Ramavath Rani. According to reports, her husband Ramavath Ravi brought an electricity meter in her name. Ravi’s electricity consumption is less than 200 units per day, which makes him eligible for the Telangana government’s free electricity scheme.

Upon receiving the bill, Ravi questioned the electricity department representative regarding the exorbitant amount. In response, the representative explained that there must be some technical error in the electricity meter.

Subhan Bakery

The bill has gone viral on social media, sending netizens into a frenzy.

Electricity dept to issue the correct bill

The representative assured the couple that he would take up the issue with the electricity department.

After being alerted, officials from the electricity department said the bill may have been generated in error. They assured that a corrected bill would be issued after reviewing the electricity usage details.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th June 2026 1:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button