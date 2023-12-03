Susan Sarandon apologises for remarks at pro-Palestine rally

Los Angeles: Actress Susan Sarandon has issued an apology for controversial comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York last month.

At the November 17 rally, the actress had said, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” reports ‘Variety’.

Hollywood agency UTA subsequently dropped Sarandon as a client over the remarks.

As per ‘Variety’, in a post on Instagram late Friday, Sarandon wrote that “It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so”.

“Recently, I attended a rally alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire,” Sarandon wrote.

“I had not planned to speak but was invited to take the stage and say a few words.”

She continued, “Intending to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes, I said that Jewish-Americans, as the targets of rising anti-Semitic hate, ‘are getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.’ This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true. As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the ‘Tree of Life’ shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day. I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment.”

Sarandon concluded, “I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice and compassion for all people. I hope that we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree.”