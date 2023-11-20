Sushmita Sen’s BIG statement on her wedding with Lalit Modi

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is currently over the moon as she was praised widely for her acting skills after the release of third season the of the web-series ‘Aarya’. The actress enjoys a lot of fan following and has remained in the news for her romantic life. Back in July 2022, her fans were surprised when she shared pictures with entrepreneur Lalit Modi on her social media.

Since the pictures went viral, fans were asking whether Sushmita was dating Lalit Modi or not? The actress in a recent interview with Mid-Day spoke on the issue and cleared the air. Sushmita was asked during the interview that if she wanted to marry Lalit Modi or not. To this, she said that if she was going to marry she would have been married but she did not try it. She was quoted as saying, ”If I was going to marry someone, I would be married to them. I don’t try. I either do it or I don’t”.

Sushmita Sen further said that she posted the pictures on Instagram to let people know that she is enjoying in her life. She said that there are good memes circulating on the social media related to her and she is enjoying watching them. She revealed how she felt when people began calling her a ‘gold-digger’.

She said , “Memes bahut mast aa rahe hain. Mazza aa raha hai. But kya hai, kisi ko agar aap golddigger bulate ho toh usey monetise toh mat karo kum se kum. And check your facts. Mujhe gold nahi diamond pasand hain. Anyway, that was another experience, another phase, and things happened.”

Sushmita Sen played the titular character in web-series Aarya and her fans are expecting to see her on the big screen soon. She is currently enjoying her life with boyfriend Roman Shawl and daughters.