Sushmita Sen’s fans curious about her love life: Who is she dating?

Mumbai: The former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is one of the most talented Bollywood actresses and a humble human-being. She shares adorable camaraderie with various prominent personalities of B-town. Talking about her personal life, Sushmita Sen dated model, Rohman Shawl back in 2018 and was later rumoured dating Lalit Modi.

After parting ways with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen’s and Lalit Modi’s pictures went viral. After quite a time it was reported that Lalit and Sushmita too parted ways and the Main Hoon Na actress has started dating back her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Yes, Sushmita Sen is often spotted with Rohman Shawl nowadays and this gives credence to the suspicions that they are back in a relationship. On May 7, 2023, Sushmita Sen attended India’s most stylish awards event and she came to join the event with her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl and her daughter, Alisha.

Sen graced the event with her looks but what grabbed attention was her appearance with Rohman Shawl. The pictures of a former Miss Universe with her ex- boyfriend are going viral like wildfire. Netizens want to know who the Arya 3 actress is dating and a lot of internet users are actively participating in the debate.

Talking about whom Sen is dating, a few reports claim that she has not separated from Lalit Modi and they have given each other space. These reports also cite sources that claim that Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen are just friends now and Biwi No.1 actress is still dating Lalit Modi.

Well, whether Sushmita Sen is dating back Rohman Shawl or Lalit Modi still is a difficult conundrum until official confirmation and all we can say is we wish Sirf Tum actress a happy life ahead.