Suspect govt involvement in Guntur stampede deaths: Varla Ramaiah

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and politburo member Varla Ramaiah claimed that the death of three women in a stampede in Guntur was owing to the state government’s involvement.

Speaking to media, he claimed that seeing such sizable crowds turn up for N Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was disturbed.

He questioned the administration on how three people died, especially after Chandrababu Naidu left the scene with 200 police officers on duty, and wondered whether the three people indeed died in the stampede or if they were killed by other means.

He claimed that the three women’s deaths were caused by the chief minister and his administration in order to obstruct Naidu’s future meetings and demanded that Guntur district’s superintendent of police conduct an unbiased investigation to establish the truth about who was to blame for the deaths.