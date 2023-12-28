Suspected deer meat seized, 21 arrested for hunt in Mulugu dist

Hyderabad: The Telangana forest department officials of Tadvai division in Mulugu district have arrested 21 persons for hunting two deer using snares last week.

The incident came to light when they recovered the wire used as a trap and parts of skin of spotted deer. The forest officers arrested six persons three days ago and 15 more were arrested on Thursday, December 28, and produced before a court.

During the course of investigation, it came to notice that the accused had laid a trap and killed two deer by tapping electricity line. The officials after raiding the house of a seized two kilograms of suspected deer meat.

The officials recently launched a state-wide drive called ‘Catch the Trap’ under which all kinds of devices like snares/traps/nets etc. are being seized as a preventive measure to stop the killing of wild animals.

Recently a case of death of a person was also reported from Karepally village of Khammam where a similar trap using electric connection outside forest area was laid for the wild animals but unfortunately a person came into the contact and got electrocuted, officials said..

The people are also requested to inform cases of any incidence of hunting or killing of wild animals to 9803338666 or 18004255364.