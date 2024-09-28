Suspected militants fire at village in Manipur’s Jiribam district

Imphal: Suspected militants fired at a village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Saturday, police said.

Armed men fired indiscriminately at Mongbung Meitei village from nearby hilltops and surrounding thick forests prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, they said.

Quoting villagers, a police officer said several women, children and elderly are being evacuated to safer places.

Security forces have been rushed to control the situation, he said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

Mongbung Meitei village, located 7 km from district headquarters town, has seen multiple attacks from armed men since violence broke out in the district in June this year.