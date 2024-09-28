17 Bangladeshis held in Assam for entering India illegally, sent back: CM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2024 1:51 pm IST
Assam Oppn urges President to dismiss CM over failure to maintain law and order
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: Seventeen Bangladeshis, including eight children, were sent back on Saturday after they were apprehended in Assam for allegedly entering India illegally, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Taking firm stance against infiltration, @assampolice pushed back 9 Bangladeshis and 8 children across the border in the wee hours today,” he said in a post on X, sharing a photo of the illegal immigrants.

Also Read
Assam gears up for mega govt recruitment drive

Around 100 people have so far been apprehended in the state for illegally entering the country following turmoil in Bangladesh, and sent back, officials said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2024 1:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button