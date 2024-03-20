Suspended from BSP, Amroha LS MP Danish Ali joins Congress

Amroha Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali joins the Congress party, in Delhi just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls across the country.

He was suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for ‘anti-party activities’.

#WATCH | Amroha Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali joins the Congress Party, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3HY2pzUfGF — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

After joining the Congress here, he said that going by the prevailing situation in the country, it is important to join the grand old party in the fight against “divisive” forces.

“On one side are divisive forces and on the other are those forces fighting to get ‘nyay’ (justice) for the poor and oppressed sections of society, and the choice is very clear,” Ali said, asserting that time has come to decide where one stands.

“If we have to fight with divisive forces, then one has to strengthen the Congress under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“The ideology with which we started our politics…we have to now strengthen the forces fighting against those divisive forces. That is why I took this important decision while charting my future political journey by becoming a member of the Indian National Congress,” he told reporters.

Danish Ali, who is the sitting MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was in the news after he was subjected to Islamophobic slurs by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Parliament House. No action was taken against Bidhuri despite several protests by Ali.

Following the incident with Bidhuri, Ali met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, subsequently causing his suspension from BSP on 9 December 2023 for not following the party line.

Ali joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra at its starting point in Manipur in January 2024, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not be a part of the “biggest drive for unity and justice”.

He had also joined Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra when it passed through his constituency of Amroha.

