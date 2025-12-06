Suspended TMC MLA lays foundation stone for ‘Babri Masjid-style’ mosque in Bengal

Kabir cut a ceremonial ribbon alongside visiting clerics on the dais as slogans of 'Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar' were raised at the venue, where thousands had gathered since morning.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th December 2025 2:27 pm IST
Suspended TMC MLA lays foundation stone for 'Babri Masjid-style' mosque in Bengal
Suspended TMC MLA lays foundation stone for 'Babri Masjid-style' mosque in Bengal.

Baharampur: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a mosque – modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid – at Rejinagar in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, amid tight security arrangements.

Kabir cut a ceremonial ribbon alongside visiting clerics on the dais as slogans of “Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar” were raised at the venue, where thousands had gathered since morning.

The foundation-laying ceremony took place under a heavy security blanket, with large contingents of police, RAF and central forces deployed across Rejinagar and the adjoining Beldanga area to maintain law and order.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Kabir, who was suspended from the Trinamool Congress earlier this week for what the party described as indulging in “communal politics”, had announced the foundation ceremony earlier this month, triggering political criticism and prompting the state administration to step up security.

For the foundation-laying ceremony, Kabir chose December 6, which marks the anniversary of the demolition of Ayodhya‘s Babri Masjid.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th December 2025 2:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button