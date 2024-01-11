Swami Prasad Maurya justifies police firing on ‘kar sevaks’ in 1990

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) National General Secretary, Swami Prasad Maurya, who had triggered a controversy with his comments on the Ramcharitmanas in the past, has kicked up another row by justifying the firing on ‘kar sevaks’ in Ayodhya in 1990 when SP founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

He also termed ‘kar sevaks’ as anti-social elements.

“The anti-social elements created ruckus in Ayodhya in 1990. The then Mulayam Singh Yadav-led regime had to order firing to safeguard the constitution and to ensure peace and harmony, and to maintain law and order,” Maurya said on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event in Ganjdundwada town of Kasganj district.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel, had blamed Samajwadi Party leaders for having ordered firing on kar sevaks.

“SP Singh Baghel was in the Samajwadi Party when firing was ordered in Ayodhya by then Samajwadi Party government. As such, he should not make such a comment,” Maurya added.

“What the state government did that time was its duty,” he said.

The firing was ordered in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990, during the Ram temple movement. Kar sevaks were killed in the firing and it became a major issue in the 1990s characterised by ‘Mandal’ and ‘Kamandal’ politics.

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that he strictly condemned it.

“At a time when ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is all set to take place, this statement hurts. Statements of all Samajwadi Party leaders are written by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and they speak what are asked to,” he added.