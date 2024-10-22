Swara Bhasker calls Yahya Sinwar a ‘revolutionary hero’ after assassination

Swara Bhasker, a prominent Bollywood actress, recently expressed her admiration for Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of Hamas, following his assassination by Israeli forces.

In a post on X that has garnered significant attention, Bhasker stated that she was previously unaware of Sinwar until she viewed footage of his last moments.

She characterized him as a “revolutionary hero” and urged her followers to listen to his final words, suggesting that they would be moved by his message.

“I didn’t know anything about #yahyasinwar till I saw the footage of his last moments & assassination by the Zionist State and now I think he’s a revolutionary hero. Listen to his will, his last words and tell me that you are unmoved. #FreePalestine,” she said in the post.

Yahya Sinwar’s assassination

Yahya Sinwar was killed on October 16, during an Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza Strip. His death marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has escalated since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023.

Sinwar was a key architect behind the initial Hamas assault that resulted in significant casualties and led to a fierce Israeli response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Sinwar’s killing as the “beginning of the end” of the year-long conflict in Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar’s death mourned by Fatah, Malaysia

Following the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, various groups and individuals expressed their grief and admiration for him, highlighting his significance in the Palestinian struggle.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) mourned Sinwar, referring to him as a “great national leader.”

They extended condolences for his “martyrdom” and called for unity among all Palestinian factions to continue the fight for Palestinian rights, including the right of return and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Fatah, another major Palestinian faction, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Israel’s policies would not succeed in breaking the will of the Palestinian people.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, also expressed sorrow over Sinwar’s death. They praised him for leading significant operations against Israel and stated that he had earned “medals of honour and dignity” throughout his life.

Hezbollah emphasized that his martyrdom would strengthen the resolve of resistance movements across the region.

Internationally, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia tweeted his condolences, describing Sinwar as a “fighter and defender” of the Palestinian people.

He condemned the circumstances surrounding Sinwar’s death, labelling it an act by the “barbaric Zionist regime,” and criticized the international community for failing to uphold peace and justice.

Israel, US celebrate Yahya Sinwar’s assassination

In the wake of Yahya Sinwar’s assassination, Israeli officials expressed strong sentiments regarding the significance of his death. Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, characterized Sinwar as a “terrorist mastermind” responsible for the atrocities committed during the October 7 attacks.

Katz declared that Sinwar’s killing was not only a major military achievement for Israel but also a moral victory for the free world against radical Islamic factions, particularly those influenced by Iran. He emphasized that this event marked a turning point in the ongoing conflict, suggesting it could pave the way for a new reality in Gaza devoid of Hamas’s influence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed these sentiments, describing Sinwar’s death as an “important landmark” in the decline of Hamas’s leadership. He stated that while this killing did not signify the end of the war, it represented “the beginning of the end.”

Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to continue its military operations until all hostages held by Hamas were returned, framing Sinwar’s death as a necessary step towards achieving that goal.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden remarked that Sinwar’s death represented “a moment of justice,” noting that he had “the blood of Americans, Israelis, Palestinians, Germans, and many others on his hands.”

Biden compared Sinwar’s killing to that of Osama bin Laden and called on Israel to seize this opportunity to pursue peace in Gaza without Hamas.