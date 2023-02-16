Swara Bhasker ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad

Mumbai: In a suprising move, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in a private court wedding. She announced it on Thursday, February 16.

Taking to her social media, Swara Bhasker confirmed her marriage and wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”.

The adorable video shows how Swara and Fahad met at a political protest in January 2020, then a picture of their first selfie is shown which they also clicked at a protest.

Replying to her on Twitter, Fahad said, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara.”

Swara Bhasker was rumoured to be in a relationship with writer Himanshu Sharma. Reportedly, they parted ways in 2019.

On the professional front, Swara Bhasker will be next seen in Mimamsa directed by Gagan Puri and bankrolled by Moffy Production.