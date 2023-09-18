Swara Bhasker welcomes first child? See her ‘first’ pic with baby

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who got married to her longtime beau and politician Fahad Ahmad in January 2023, is on cloud nine as she is set to welcome her first child soon. The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress announced her first pregnancy in June this year and ever since then she has been sharing every detail about it.

And now, a photo of Swara Bhasker holding a newborn baby has been making rounds on social media. The photo, which shows the actress Swara smiling while cradling the baby in her arms, has been shared by several fan accounts with congratulatory messages.

Fans have been sharing the photo with joyful messages, sparking speculation if Swara had already welcomed her own child. However, it’s important to clarify the facts before drawing conclusions. The adorable baby in the photo is actually Swara Bhasker’s niece, Junaili Bhasker, the daughter of Swara’s brother, Ishaan Bhasker.

Swara and Fahad will be welcoming their first baby in October.

Recently, Fahad, and his friends surprised Swara with a baby shower ceremony. The actress shared glimpses from intimate bash on her Instagram. Check them out below.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad announced their marriage in February this year. She shared pictures from their court marriage, which they registered on January 6, 2023. They also had a grand wedding celebration with friends and family in March.