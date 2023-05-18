Swastika symbol landed Telugu family into trouble in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: Swastika symbol, a religious figure it has auspicious significance among Hindus. It is very common to imprint the swastika sign on new articles, vehicles and houses.

A newly arrived Telugu family in Saudi Arabia has landed into trouble by marking the symbol at their main entrance.

M. Arvind of Guntur has recently come to Saudi Arabia to work as an engineer in Eastern Province and he began his Saudi life by marking the symbol of Swastik on his main entrance of the flat.

However, the symbol was noticed by an Arab individual living in the same apartment and apparently, a cultural misunderstanding led him to believe that his new neighbour had posted a Nazi emblem on his door. The Nazi emblem actually is slanted to 45 degrees and is distinct from the ‘swastika’ symbol, but the Arab man obviously did not know the difference.

He first requested Arvind’s family to erase the symbol, which they declined saying it had nothing to do with any ideology and tried to explain its auspicious significance in welcoming visitors. However, the Arab was not convinced and took the matter to the police, who arrested Arvind.

Arvind’s wife, Leela Kumari, has now approached the Indian Embassy and Telugu social worker Muzzamil Shaikh for help. Nass Vokkam, a prominent Indian community volunteer is also working to secure Arvind’s release.

There have been several instances of people unfamiliar with the original ‘swastika’ mistaking it with the Nazi symbol that resembles a ‘hooked cross’ but this could be the first instance in Saudi, where an Indian has landed in jail for using the symbol that is ubiquitous in India.