Swatantra Bhardwaj challenges Bhim Army chief despite bail order

Hindutva worker Swatantra Bhardwaj, currently out on bail, has issued a challenge to Bhim Army leader Chandrasekhar Azad, despite the court restricting him from “public displays” on the street or social media and barring him from speaking to the press.

A video of Bhardwaj surfaced on social media on Thursday, September 17, a day after he was granted interim bail, while his regular bail application is pending based on his conduct. In it, he said that a “Brahmin lion” is ready to launch a retaliatory attack over an alleged assault on his supporters while he was behind bars.

Bhardwaj said that while he was in jail, he heard that some of his supporters’ vehicles were attacked by some “jaatav” groups. “Jaatav or whoever else, I want to send a simple message. Why are you vermin targeting these people? They are our own brothers. I know they could have thrashed you right there if they wanted to, but for certain reasons, they chose to abide by the law,” Bhardwaj said.

Also Read Court to decide Bhardwaj’s regular bail based on his conduct

He asserted that he will not be doing anything with the “keede makode” as they are neither worth his time nor on his “level.”

भारतीय न्याय व्यवस्था एक बार फिर से फ़ैल हो गयी है…

स्वतंत्र भारद्वाज बाहर आते ही फ़िर से शुरू हो गया है, जबकि कोर्ट ने शर्त रखी है कि मीडिया में कोई बयानबाज़ी नहीं करेगा लेकिन यह तो क्या कह रहा है वह सुनिए। pic.twitter.com/pBPNKeQtRs — Gen-Z of India (@GenZ_of_India_) September 17, 2026

‘Brahmin lion’ Swatantra Bhardwaj ready to settle score

Referring to Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad “Raavan” as the “insects’ baap,” the Hindutva worker said, “Go and deliver this message to your ‘baap,’ Chandrashekhar Ravan: there is a Brahmin ‘lion’ named Swatantra Bhardwaj who is ready to settle the score for the attack on these people.”

He issued an open challenge to the Bim Army chief to “come and face me.” Bhardwaj added, “And another thing — regarding what was being said inside the police station about ‘learning respect’ — well, that is exactly what was shown there.”

The remarks, casteist in nature, triggered outrage on social media, which increased further as the court had specifically ordered Bhardwaj not to disrupt law and order and celebrate his bail, eroding public trust in the justice system. “Bail is an expression of the Court’s trust, and it is not a trophy to be displayed,” the Delhi court, which granted Bhardwaj bail, had said.

The Hindutva worker and gau rakshak was arrested in connection with an alleged assault on the Dalit father of a Cockroach Janta Party protester, about which he later boasted in a podcast interview. He claimed that he received “protection” from “brothers” in Delhi law and order, Kapil Mishra, and other high-ranking ministers.