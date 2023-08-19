Sweden: Woman sprays fire extinguisher on Quran desecrator, arrested

The Swedish police have detained a woman, who used a fire extinguisher on an anti-Islamist activist to stop the desecration of the Quran.

Thirty-seven-old Salwan Momika, who is a Swedish resident of Iraqi origin, once again desecrated the Quran outside the Iranian embassy in Stockholm, under heavy police protection on Friday, August 18.

Also Read Iranian director Saeed Roustaee jailed for Cannes screening

A video of the incident, which was widely circulated on social media platforms, showed the woman spraying a fire extinguisher on him before police officers stopped her and led her away.

Watch the video below here

Police spokesperson Tao Hage was quoted by Associated Press as saying that the woman, was detained on suspicion of disturbing public order and violence against a police officer.

This is not the first incident of desecration of the Quran. Since June 28, there has been a rise in incidents of Quran desecration in Sweden and Denmark.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.

On July 26, the United Nations adopted a consensus resolution, drafted by Morocco, condemning all acts of violence against holy books as a violation of international law.

Justice Minister Gunnar Stromer on Friday said that he would appoint a committee to consider giving the police broader powers to deny acts such as the desecration of the Quran, Reuters reported.