Swiggy hikes platform fee by 17 per cent

New Delhi: After Zomato, food delivery platform Swiggy has raised platform fee, increasing it by 17 per cent to Rs 17.58 per order from Rs 14.99 earlier.

The revised charges, as per its billing on the app, suggest a hike of around 17 per cent or Rs 2.59, including pre-GST, just days after rival Zomato revised similar category charges.

The revised fee is now visible on the Swiggy app, with the company informing users that the increase is aimed at helping it “operate and maintain the platform”.

The move came close on the heels of Zomato raising its platform fee by about 19 per cent last week, translating into an additional Rs 2 per order.

With the latest revision, both platforms now charge nearly similar fees of around Rs 17.58 per order, including GST.

According to billing details on its app, Zomato’s pre-GST platform fee currently stands at Rs 14.90 per order, up from Rs 12.50 earlier. The company had initially introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 per order in August 2023, which has since been gradually increased across key markets.

The recent hikes come amid rising input and operating costs across the food delivery ecosystem, including higher energy prices such as LPG and crude oil, which have increased expenses for restaurants as well as delivery partners.

Zomato had last revised its platform fee in September 2025, after earlier increasing it to Rs 10 per order from Rs 6 during the February festive period. The latest round of hikes by both companies indicates a broader trend of platforms recalibrating pricing to sustain margins in a competitive and cost-intensive environment.

Shares of Swiggy on Tuesday were trading on a flat note at Rs 273.40, up 0.33 per cent on the BSE. The stock has declined more than 10 per cent over the past one month, nearly 40 per cent in six months, and about 20 per cent over the past year.

Notably, Eternal — a parent of Zomato — shares had traded around 2 per cent higher following the platform fee hike announcement.