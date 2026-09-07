Swiggy launches helpline for food safety concerns

New Delhi: Swiggy on Monday, September 7, announced the launch of a dedicated helpline along with a ‘Food Safety’ channel within its in-app Help section for customers to report any food safety-related concerns associated with their orders.

The move comes against the backdrop of renewed focus on food safety after a reported state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration in states like Maharashtra, and inspections by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in five-star hotels in Delhi.

Customers can call 7948231850 and report concerns. With the dedicated section in the app, customers can share their concerns via a short message and upload relevant pictures. They will receive a ticket number to check the status of their complaint.

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Swiggy stated that users calling the dedicated helpline to report a food safety concern will also receive a link on their registered mobile number, where they can share additional information and pictures about the issue.

In both cases, Swiggy Food Safety Assurance Team will review the issues raised on priority and take the necessary action.

Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, “While we continue to work closely with our restaurant partners on food safety, we are also further strengthening the ways in which customers can raise any concerns they may have. Customer feedback has always been an important part of how we work, and these additional touch points will further help us in identifying and addressing any gaps, wherever they may arise”.

The dedicated helpline and channel on the app will also serve as an intelligence tool for Swiggy, helping it identify repeated concerns, detect patterns, engage restaurant partners and strengthen preventive measures across the platform, the company said.