Swiss football fans raise flag of Palestine in match against Israeli team

The Swedish fans raised the Palestinian flag during the football match that took place on Wednesday evening, between the Swedish team and the “Israeli team” in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Swiss national team achieved its second victory in the qualifiers, and destroyed the goal of Israel three times, in the match that took place at the Geneva stadium, for the second round of the Group Nine matches of the Euro qualifiers.

Dozens of pictures and video clips of fans flying the Palestinian flag and some banners denouncing the occupation and the policy of apartheid on the stands of the Geneva stadium were spread on social media.

One of the videos showed dozens of fans raising Palestinian flags, while they interacted with the sound of music inside the stadium, as it seemed that it was raised in the face of the Israeli players.

Massed Palestine solidarity activists inside stadium at tonight's Switzerland v Israel match in Geneva.

Video from @Casa_des_Twensa

PACBI account on Twitter, which belongs to the Palestinian campaign for the academic and cultural boycott of Israel, which challenges Israeli apartheid, through academic, cultural and sports campaigns, published pictures of Swiss fans raising the Palestinian flag.

The account commented on the photos, saying, “Wonderful, during the Switzerland-Israel match in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, amazing support for the rights of the Palestinians, and against the Israeli apartheid regime.”

He added, “The campaign of solidarity with Palestine and the fight against racism, and the student and sports groups promised to raise the red card in the face of Israeli apartheid, and they did!”

Wow! Amazing support for Palestinian rights tonight at the #Euro2024 match between Switzerland and apartheid Israel!



Palestine solidarity, anti-racist, student and sports groups promised to give Israeli apartheid the red card…and they did!

Solidarity with the palestinian people against #IsraeliApartheid tonight inside the Stadium of Geneva for the match Switzerland-Israel!

Previous cases

European countries witnessed similar events when it came to the presence of an Israeli team on their soil, as dozens of people demonstrated around the Tallaght stadium in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, in September 2022, before the start of their national team’s match against “Israel” U-21.