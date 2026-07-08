Switzerland edge Colombia on penalties to reach last eight

Vancouver: Ruben Vargas converted his penalty, and Switzerland advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Colombia after a scoreless draw on Tuesday, July 7.

Switzerland will next face defending champion Argentina on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 earlier in the day.

Switzerland had not reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 1954. And the Swiss were shorthanded Tuesday without young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was injured in training on Monday.