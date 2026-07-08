Switzerland edge Colombia on penalties to reach last eight

Ruben Vargas converts the decisive penalty as Switzerland beat Colombia 4-3 in a shootout after a goalless draw to reach the World Cup quarter-finals and set up an Argentina clash.

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Two soccer players competing for the ball during a match, one in yellow and the other in red.

Vancouver: Ruben Vargas converted his penalty, and Switzerland advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Colombia after a scoreless draw on Tuesday, July 7.

Switzerland will next face defending champion Argentina on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 earlier in the day.

Switzerland had not reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 1954. And the Swiss were shorthanded Tuesday without young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was injured in training on Monday.

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