Syed Azeez Pasha elected as CPI national secretary

Hyderabad: The 24th Congress of CPI at Vijayawada elected Syed Azeez Pasha and Dr K Narayana as the national secretary of the party. D.Raja got elected as the general secretary unanimously.

Syed Azeez Pasha was Rajya Sabha MP from 2006 to 2012. Earlier he got elected to the national executive in the year 2009. He was the general secretary of the All India Student’s Federation from 1974 to 1978 and got elected as the vice president of the International Union of Students.

During his tenure, he met Fidel Castro, the president of Cuba, and the Prime Ministers of Czechoslovakia and Hungary. He attended the non-aligned Heads of the States conference in Havana in the year 2010 as an observer representing Afro-Asian solidarity.