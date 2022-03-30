Syed Aziz Pasha re-elected president of AITI

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 30th March 2022 3:25 pm IST

Hyderabad: The All India Tanzeem-e-Insaaf (AITI) held its third annual conference where it decided to continue with the struggle against the communal forces in order to protect the constitution and democracy in the country.

The AITI also resolved to take advantage of the guarantees given in the constitution for the upliftment of Muslims in education and other fields.

The representatives of the Tanzeem from 16 States participated in the conference. The former Rajya Sabha member Syed Aziz Pasha and Dr Ayub Ali Khan were elected as president and general secretary of the AITI.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button