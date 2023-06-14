Syria: Israeli strikes on Damascus injure soldier

Damascus: A Syrian soldier was seriously injured, early Wednesday, as a result of Israeli air strikes that targeted points near Damascus, SANA News Agency reported.

The Syrian air defences engaged Israeli missiles launched at 1:05 am Wednesday (22:05 GMT) from the Golan Heights and “shot down some of them”.

Also Read 1 Palestinian killed, 8 others injured in Israeli West Bank raid

The military source, quoted by SANA, did not specify the targets of the attack, stating that the attack “seriously injured one soldier” and damaged material.

قصف جوي إسرائيلي يستهدف عدة نقاط في ريف #دمشق ويسفر عن إصابة جندي بجروح خطيرة #سوريا pic.twitter.com/JZjmtKnZkK — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) June 14, 2023

For years, Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks against what it described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

Although Israel rarely comments on its attacks inside Syria, it has repeatedly said that it will not allow Iran to extend its military influence inside Syrian territory.

In 2022, Israeli attacks on Syria have killed at least 44 people and injured more than 50.