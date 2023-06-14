Syria: Israeli strikes on Damascus injure soldier

Israeli strikes on Syria in 2022, killed at least 44 and injured over 50.

Israeli air strikes on Syria's Damascus injures soldier
Photo: Reuters

Damascus: A Syrian soldier was seriously injured, early Wednesday, as a result of Israeli air strikes that targeted points near Damascus, SANA News Agency reported.

The Syrian air defences engaged Israeli missiles launched at 1:05 am Wednesday (22:05 GMT) from the Golan Heights and “shot down some of them”.

The military source, quoted by SANA, did not specify the targets of the attack, stating that the attack “seriously injured one soldier” and damaged material.

For years, Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks against what it described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

Although Israel rarely comments on its attacks inside Syria, it has repeatedly said that it will not allow Iran to extend its military influence inside Syrian territory.

In 2022, Israeli attacks on Syria have killed at least 44 people and injured more than 50.

