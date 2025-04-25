Syria open to normalising relations with Israel: Report

Syrian interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa has reportedly expressed interest in normalising relations with Israel and joining the Abraham Accords “under the right conditions.”

This was revealed by United States (US) Congressman Cory Mills to Bloomberg on Thursday, April 24, after a 90-minute meeting with Al-Sharaa in Damascus last week.

Mills explained that the talks centred on the removal of US-imposed sanctions and the prospects of peace with Israel. He also mentioned that Al-Sharaa is willing to address the presence of foreign fighters in Syria and provide guarantees to Israel.

US Republican Congressman Marlin Stutzman, who accompanied Mills on the visit, told The Jerusalem Post that Al-Sharaa was keen on joining the Abraham Accords, which facilitated normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab nations during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Al-haraa said he was open to the Abraham Accords, which would position them favourably with Israel, other Middle Eastern countries, and, of course, the US,” Stutzman said.

However, Stutzman noted that Sharaa had outlined his own conditions for normalisation, primarily the lifting of sanctions, alongside guarantees from Israel to end hostilities against Syria.

“Al-Sharaa’s concerns are that Syria could be divided into regions. He doesn’t want to see that happen,” Stutzman explained.

“He wants to see Syria remain unified. He also mentioned that Israel’s encroachment near the Golan Heights needs to be addressed, and there should be no further Israeli bombings in Syria. I truly believe he is open to dialogue.”

The Abraham Accords, brokered by Trump’s first administration in 2019, are a series of agreements aimed at normalising relations between Israel and Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.