Syria: Over 1,000 killed in coastal clashes, UN raises alarm

Damascus: The death toll from ongoing clashes in Syria’s coastal region has surged to 1,018, including 745 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, revising upwards previous reports.

According to the observatory on Saturday, allied paramilitary groups with the new administration have been involved in retaliatory killings following a series of attacks by remnants of the ousted Bashar al-Assad government against government troops earlier this week, in which 16 security personnel were killed.

Government officials said the ambushes were premeditated, Xinhua news agency reported.

The observatory said that of the overall toll, 125 were members of government security forces, and 148 were militants with armed groups loyal to the former regime. However, the numbers could not be independently verified.

The war monitor, meanwhile, warned that the absence of legal accountability could fuel further violence and destabilise post-Assad Syria.

Mustafa Kinivati, head of Latakia’s General Security Directorate, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting national unity and ensuring civilian safety.

“We are fully committed to maintaining civil peace and protecting all citizens — there will be no tolerance for any violations of this principle,” Kinivati was quoted by state TV as saying.

He vowed that authorities would not allow retaliatory violence, stressing that those involved in security breaches — whether the former regime’s loyalists or criminal opportunists — would be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed deep concern over reports of escalating violence and civilian casualties in Syria’s coastal region, particularly in Latakia and Tartous.

In a statement, Stephan Sakalian, head of the ICRC mission in Syria, called on all parties to take immediate measures to protect civilians and uphold humanitarian principles.

The ICRC urged all sides to respect civilian lives and property at all times and ensure safe passage for those fleeing violence.

It also called on all sides to guarantee access to healthcare facilities and protect medical personnel.

The humanitarian organisation confirmed that it is working closely with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, providing first aid services and evacuating the wounded to medical facilities.

Also on Saturday, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Adam Abdelmoula and Ramesh Rajasingham, director of the Coordination Division of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over the latest escalation in Syria.

It noted that a staff member of the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees was among those killed in Jableh on Thursday.

The UN officials warned of extensive damage inflicted on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, the power supply network, and key roads.

It highlighted the worsening humanitarian situation as ongoing curfews and movement restrictions are preventing access to essential services, emphasising the need for “rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access” to those in need.

Government forces continued security operations in the coastal region on Saturday, targeting pockets of resistance from Assad’s loyalists and calling on the remaining armed fighters to surrender.

