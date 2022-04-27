Syrian Air Defense downed most missiles fired by Israel: Defense Ministry

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 27th April 2022 10:49 am IST
Syrian Air Defense downed most missiles fired by Israel: Defense Ministry
Representative Image

Damascus: Syrian air defense systems repelled an Israeli air attack and shot down most of the missiles, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack above Damascus.

Also Read
Israel to reopen main crossing point with Gaza to boost economy

“At about 00:41 the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of Tiberias on some points in the vicinity of Damascus. Our air defense systems repelled enemy missiles and shot down most of them,” the ministry said.

MS Education Academy

It said damage possibly caused by the attack is being assessed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button