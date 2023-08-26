Syrian army kills seven rebels in Aleppo

The Army hit two vehicles of the HTS in the western countryside of Aleppo, killing seven militants and injuring several others.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 26th August 2023 9:25 am IST
Syrian army kills seven rebels in Aleppo
Representative image (Photo: AP)

Damascus: Seven members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group were killed by the Syrian Army in the northern province of Aleppo, a war monitor reported.

The Army hit two vehicles of the HTS in the western countryside of Aleppo, killing seven militants and injuring several others, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Friday.

The UK-based watchdog group said the death toll will likely rise as some militants are critically wounded, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tension has been brewing between the HTS, which is previously known as the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, and the Syrian Army with both sides exchanging fire in northern Syria.

On Monday, Syrian forces intercepted and shot down three weaponised drones dispatched by the HTS in the northwestern provinces of Idlib and Hama, according to the state news agency SANA.

Earlier on Monday, Russian airstrikes conducted in the Idlib region killed eight HTS militants, according to the Observatory.

HTS, a former al-Qaida affiliate, has established control over a large swathe of Idlib.

