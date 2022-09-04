Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, all crew dead

Hama: Syrian military helicopter crashed during a training mission in Hama city in which all the crew members were killed, according to local media.

As per Defense Ministry, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction.

“A military helicopter crashed on Sunday morning, northeast of Hama, during a training mission, as a result of a technical failure, which led to the martyrdom of the helicopter crew,” Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported citing a military source.

More details are awaited.

لقطات فيديو لتصاعد الدخان نتيجة سقوط طائر هليكوبتر في محافظة #حماه السورية



وكالة الأنباء الرسمية السورية ذكرت أن طائرة مروحية عسكرية سقطت وسط البلاد نتيجة عطل فني، مشيرة إلى أن أفراد الطاقم لقوا مصرعهم#شاهد_سكاي#سوريا pic.twitter.com/mk4CxOuMdF — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) September 4, 2022

