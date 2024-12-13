T-Hub selects seven semiconductor startups for new program

Hyderabad: Startup incubator AIC T-Hub, has selected seven semiconductor startups for its new Semiconductor Programme. The program focuses on key areas like automotive, 5G communication, biomedical devices, and semiconductor design.

The chosen startups were selected based on their technology readiness, scalability, and team strength. Over six months, they will receive guidance from industry experts, access to Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) shuttle services and collaboration opportunities with semiconductor companies.

So far, AIC T-Hub has supported 205 startups, resulting in 54 commercialized products, over Rs.69 crore in investments raised and 141 patent applications.

AIC T-Hub plans to set up a Semiconductor Innovation Lab to strengthen India’s role in semiconductor technology globally.