T-Hub selects seven semiconductor startups for new program

So far, AIC T-Hub has supported 205 startups.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2024 3:04 pm IST
31 Indian startups secured over $466 million this week, 75 pc jump

Hyderabad: Startup incubator AIC T-Hub, has selected seven semiconductor startups for its new Semiconductor Programme. The program focuses on key areas like automotive, 5G communication, biomedical devices, and semiconductor design.

The chosen startups were selected based on their technology readiness, scalability, and team strength. Over six months, they will receive guidance from industry experts, access to Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) shuttle services and collaboration opportunities with semiconductor companies.

So far, AIC T-Hub has supported 205 startups, resulting in 54 commercialized products, over Rs.69 crore in investments raised and 141 patent applications.

AIC T-Hub plans to set up a Semiconductor Innovation Lab to strengthen India’s role in semiconductor technology globally.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2024 3:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button