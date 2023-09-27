T-Works invites engineers to compete in ‘Byte Bending’ contest

Hyderabad: T-Works, a government of the Telangana initiative, is launching the first-ever national embedded championship – ‘The Byte Bending Championship 2023’.

T-Works has invited engineers and all UG and PG engineering students under the age of 25 to take part in the contest. This unique event is part of the ‘T-Works India’s Best’ series that celebrates innovation, challenges the potential of the participants, and connects them with the best minds in the country across domains.

The Byte Bending Championship 2023 is a thrilling three-round event designed to test the skills of embedded engineers in firmware, hardware, systems thinking, and teamwork. The first two rounds will be held virtually, with participants tackling complex tasks while solving coding and hardware challenges.

The top 25 teams who qualify in the first two rounds will congregate at T-Works for the final showdown. The third round will involve shortlisted engineers solving embedded puzzles, where clues, bonuses and power-ups will make for an exciting gameshow of embedded systems.

The winners will receive cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh, in addition to exclusive championship merchandise. Participants can also collaborate with industry leaders, startups, mentors and peers.

T-Works also invites participants from outside Hyderabad and will offer reimbursements for food and accommodation expenses up to a specific amount. Registration is open on the website.