T20 WC: Ellis blows away Ireland in 2 overs as Australia start with huge win

Colombo: Pacer Nathan Ellis set the tone with a three-wicket burst in his opening spell, as an under-strength Australia demolished Ireland by 67 runs in their opening group B fixture of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Wednesday, February 11.

If Ellis (4/12 in 3.5 overs) blew away the top-order, leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/23 in 4 overs) polished off the middle and lower-order with Ireland innings ending at 115 for 9 in 16.5 overs in pursuit of a challenging score of 183.

Veteran Paul Stirling was retired hurt and didn’t come out to bat.

With Mitchell Marsh all but out of T20 World Cup with a groin injury and none among Mitchell Starc (retired), Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood (injuries) in the current squad, Ellis manfully shouldered the responsibility as the lead pacer.

While Ross Adair got one that was fast and low and rocketed into the stumps, Ben Calitz found pace and bounce generated by Ellis too hot to handle drawing one onto the stumps.

His first spell figures were 3/9 in 3 overs, and after that, Zampa ran through the middle order with George Dockrell (41 off 29 balls) ensuring that Ireland total goes past 100-run mark.

Towards the end, Ellis came back for his final over to end the proceedings as Australia started their campaign in the best way possible.

Earlier, Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis stitched together a crucial 61-run partnership as Australia posted a competitive 182 for 6 in 20 overs.

While Josh Inglis (37) and Cameron Green (21) provided early momentum, Renshaw (37) and Stoinis (45) added vital runs through the middle overs after Australia opted to bat on a sluggish surface.

Ireland spinners produced a disciplined bowling performance but were let down by a few dropped catches.

After dropping Travis Head in the first over, Ireland struck in the second, running out stand-in Australian skipper in the second over.

Australia’s Josh Inglis (left) and captain Travis Head run to the same end as they run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, February 11.

But Inglis and Green immediately launched a counter attack. Inglis began with a boundary through cover, followed it with another, and then edged one away for a third four in the third over.

Green joined the charge, using his long reach to muscle Barry McCarthy down the ground for a boundary before launching him for a towering six with the Colombo breeze aiding the stroke

The big all-rounder continued the onslaught with another massive six before mistiming the ball to midwicket for a regulation catch.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling then stalled Australia’s momentum with a sensational catch to dismiss Inglis. The batter sliced the ball and Stirling dived at full stretch to complete a superb take.

Harry Tector then removed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, bringing Stoinis to the crease alongside Renshaw.

Ireland’s Matthew Humphreys (center) celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia’s Matthew Renshaw during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, February 11.

The pair steadied the innings while keeping the scoreboard moving by rotating the strike effectively as Ireland maintained control through the middle overs.

Just as Australia looked to accelerate, Matthew Humphreys produced a ripper to shatter Renshaw’s stumps. Stoinis departed in the following over after smashing a six over deep mid-wicket.

Ireland gave away 53 runs in the last five overs.