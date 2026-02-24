T20 World Cup 2026: Brook’s brilliance powers England to semis

It becomes the first team to guarantee its place in the semifinals.

England cricketer celebrating after scoring during T20 World Cup match, advancing to semi-finals.
England's captain Harry Brook celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match

Pallekele: Skipper Harry Brook led from the front with a superb century to single-handedly guide England to a two-wicket win against Pakistan in a Super 8 match, becoming the first team to guarantee its place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Brook smashed 100 off 51 balls with the help of 10 fours and four maximums to help England chase down Pakistan’s 164 for nine with five balls to spare and register their second consecutive win in the Super 8 stage.

Will Jacks (28) provided great support to Brook.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) and Usman Tariq (2/31) picked up the wickets.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan scored 63 off 45 balls, while Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman made 25 each to help Pakistan post the total after electing to bat.

Liam Dawson (3/24), Jamie Overton (2/26) and Jofra Archer (2/32) were the main wicket-takers for England.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 164 for 9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 63; Liam Dawson 3/24) vs England.

England: 166 for 8 in 19.1 overs (Harry Brook 100, Will Jacks 28; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4/30, Usman Tariq 2/31).

