T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka beat Australia by 8 wickets to enter Super 8s

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th February 2026 10:40 pm IST|   Updated: 16th February 2026 10:52 pm IST
Sri Lanka cricket team celebrating after winning T20 World Cup 2026 match.
Sri Lanka players celebrate their win over Australia to advance to the Super 8s in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pallekele: Sri Lanka produced an emphatic all-round performance headlined by Pathum Nissanka’s superb unbeaten hundred to outclass Australia by eight wickets in a group league fixture of the T20 World Cup and enter the Super Eight stage of the event here on Monday.

Chasing a target of 182, Nissanka (100 off 52 balls) sent the Australian bowlers on a leatherhunt with an innings that was studded with 10 fours and five sixes. He added 97 for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis (51 off 38 balls) as Sri Lanka completed the chase with two overs to spare.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, left, and Australia’s Josh Inglis run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup match. AP/PTI
Sri Lanka’s Dushan Hemantha takes the catch to get Australia’s Tim David during the T20 World Cup cricket match. AP/PTI
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka, right, and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis celebrates after scoring runs during the T20 World Cup match. AP/PTI
Sri Lankan cricket player celebrating after winning against Australia in T20 World Cup 2026.
Sri Lanka’s cricket star celebrates passionately after defeating Australia by 8 wickets to advance to the Super 8s in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Earlier, skipper Mitchell Marsh’s 54 and Travis Head’s 56 took Australia to 104 for no loss before being bowled out for 181, largely due to efforts from the Sri Lankan spinners.

Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha got three for 37 while pacer Dushmantha Chameera also got a couple of wickets. The last four wickets fell for just six runs.

Brief Scores: Australia 181 all out in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 54, Travis Head 56, Dushan Hemantha 3/37) lost to Sri Lanka 184/2 in 18 overs by 8 wickets (Pathum Nissanka 100 not out, Kusal Mendis 51).

