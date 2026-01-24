T20 World Cup: Bangladesh team replaced with Scotland, says ICC

Bangladesh's Sports Ministry advisor Asif Nazrul advised against travelling to India, citing security issues despite being given repeated assurances by the ICC.

Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in T20 World Cup
Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in T20 World Cup (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that it has been replaced by Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup after they refused to travel to India, citing security concerns following the ouster of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.

It is learnt that senior ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai on Friday, January 23, and an email was sent late in the evening to BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul, conveying the global body’s decision

“An e-mail was sent last evening to Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman intimating him that his board didn’t get back to ICC officially after the 24 hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken,” an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“The BCB did a press conference in Dhaka before officially intimating the global body which is a violation of protocol. They have been categorically told that they are being replaced,” the source added.

While Cricket Scotland has maintained that they haven’t received any official confirmation but it seems that it is only a matter of time that they will be intimated.

Scotland will thus play their four group league games against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9) and England (February 14) in Kolkata followed by a game against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

