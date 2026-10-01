Taapsee Pannu: Gandhari smashed records and proved everyone wrong

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari has continues to achieve new milestones on Netflix, emerging as the biggest Indian film performance on the platform in 2026. The action thriller has not only found a strong global audience but has also received immense appreciation for Taapsee’s physically demanding performance and action sequences, with viewers praising the actress for delivering some of her best action yet.

The film has also brought a lot of appreciation for Taapsee, especially for the action she performed on screen. Audiences have praised the actress for taking on the physically demanding role and delivering some of her best action sequences yet. Reflecting on the film’s success, Taapsee spoke about how its strong opening was followed by an even bigger jump in viewership, which she believes came from the content connecting with audiences.

“When the film opened, we knew that if people started watching it, they would continue to watch it. They wouldn’t leave it midway. The film had one of the top three openings of the year, which can only mean that the story worked for people. You may initially want to watch a film for its maker or its actors but the subsequent jump is purely because of the content. I think that’s where this film broke all records and proved everyone wrong.

There were people who rejected it. But I feel that if the same film had a male lead and had been written by a male writer, no one would have questioned its logic. No one would have asked, how can it be like this or that? Perhaps it would have received a bigger budget and we could have made it fancier.

It’s not as if people don’t enjoy illogical films with male leads. So why is it that when it comes to a female protagonist, we have no room for error? To prove its success and silence the naysayers, Gandhari had to become one of the biggest Netflix originals of all time. Even if it had made it to the top 10, it would have been a success. Now, Gandhari is on its way to becoming perhaps the number one film ever.”

With Gandhari continuing to hold strong on the global charts, the film has become an important milestone in Taapsee’s career. Its success has gone beyond the initial release and continued week after week, showing that the film has found audiences in different parts of the world.

For Taapsee, the response also adds to her growing list of female-led films that have connected strongly with audiences. Along with the numbers, the praise for her action has been another major highlight, with viewers appreciating the intensity, physical effort and conviction she brought to the role of Bani. As Gandhari continues its global run, Taapsee’s performance remains one of the key talking points around the film’s success.