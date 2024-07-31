Taapsee Pannu goes on dinner date with hubby Mathias Boe in Paris

Paris: Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Paris for the ongoing Olympic Games 2024, went on a dinner date with her husband, Mathias Boe.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Taapsee dropped a picture showing Mathias at the event venue.

Along with the picture shared on Instagram, the ‘Dunki’ actress wrote, “Ok he gets dinner treat for good work today.”

Taapsee is in the city to support Mathias, a former Olympic medalist and current badminton coach.

Mathias Boe is a well-known badminton professional. He is currently coaching Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is all set to enthral fans with upcoming projects ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer for the romantic thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

The trailer shows Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu’s (Vikrant Massey) attempts to move on from their tumultuous past, however, they face new challenges in their lives. With new characters like Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), there is a new twist in the lives of Rani and Rishu.

Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha, played by Jimmy Shergill, heightens the tension. He’s a new ace officer with a personal vengeance, out to uncover Rani and Rishu’s web of deceit. With the cops back on their trail, the pair resorts to their old, twisted tactics of staying together, wondering who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every turn.

Directed by Jayprad Desai, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films.

The trailer of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba’ has already intrigued the audiences and netizens are loving it. While the hook step of the song ‘Hauli Hauli’ from ‘Khel Khel Mein’ seems to be taking over the nation. While the former releases on August 9, the latter is scheduled to release on Independence day.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein “aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more”, as per the statement.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ is directed by Mudassar Aziz.