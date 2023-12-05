Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to end soon? Check here

Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is a popular Indian sitcom and among the longest-running shows. The show is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. The clips from the episodes of the show are often shared on social media platforms and they are really entertaining. The makers are currently facing a difficult challenge as Dayaben’s absence from the show is questioned by the fans.

The fans have started a ‘Boycott TMKOC’ movement on social media and demand a comeback of Dayaben’s character in the show. Fans were getting disappointed as it was reported that the show might get off-air after the controversy. The producer of the sitcom Asit Kumarr Modi has broken the silence finally and said that the show will not go off-air.

Asit Kumar Modi issued a statement to clarify to Telly Chakkar and the news outlet reported that the producer has said that TMKOC is not going off-air anytime soon. The report reads that the production house has started hunting for Dayaben’s character and the character will be back soon once they find the best actor for the role.

The statement issued to Telly Chakkar by Asit Kumarr Modi reads, ”I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap”.

TMKOC has recently completed 15 years and Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani used to play the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in the show. The actress was last seen in 2017 in the show.