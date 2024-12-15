Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain admitted to ICU in San Francisco

New Delhi: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart-related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday, December 15.

The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, added a source close to Hussain.

“He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart-related problem for the last week,” he said.

“He is unwell and admitted to the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation,” Chaurasia told PTI.