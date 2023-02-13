Ustad Zakir Hussain to perform on Feb 18 at Shilpakala Vedika

Hyderabad: Padma Vibushan awardee and iconic tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain will be performing in the city along with flutist Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia at a musical concert celebrated in Shilpakala Vedika on February 18 at 6:30 pm.

Although this is Ustad’s second time of performing in the city, the concert titled ‘Melody of Rhythm’ will witness him play duet with Pandit Chaurasia for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandit Chaurasia said it was his fortune to play alongside the icon.

The concert is conceptualized by Savani Events of Pune and the ArtHub Foundation of Hyderabad.

For tickets, call on 9100771818 or book them on BookMyShow.