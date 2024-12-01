Tablighi Ijtema in Bhopal: 25,000 volunteers deployed at venue

Bhopal: With the call of Azan for Fajr prayers before dawn on Friday the four-day 77th Tablighi Ijtema, an Islamic global congregation, began here at Eintkhedi on the outskirts of Bhopal, the state capital of Madhya Pradesh wherein lakhs of Muslims from all across the country are participating.

On the opening day Islamic clerics delivered speeches in four sessions during the day invoking Muslims to become practicing Muslims by following the commandments as mentioned in the Holy Qur’an and emulating the Sunan of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their day-to-day lives. The four-day congregation will conclude on December 2nd morning after mass “Dua”. On the penultimate day of the Ijtema i.e. on the 1st of December mass Nikah ceremony will be held.

After the Fajr prayers at the Ijtema venue, Mufti Abdul Aziz of Indore addressing the people stressed upon to follow the path of good in the world while abstaining from sins. While emphasizing on faith and belief, he said that the work of propagating has been the work of the earlier prophets starting from Adam, which was done on the commandments of Allah and then carried forward by last messenger and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Thereafter, the Sahabahs (companions) of the last prophet did it to propagate Islamic teachings to the people in general. Ever since the work of the propagation of Islam became strong, the Sahabah ruled the countries through this work and peace was established. Mufti Abdul Aziz, while emphasizing on the propagation of Islam said that this leads to success in both the worlds in this and Hereafter.

25,000 volunteers deployed at Ijtema venue

According to Dr. Umar Hafeez Khan, media coordinator of Ijtema committee, 25,000 volunteers have been deployed at the venue. There will be 80 food zones and 400 food stalls have been installed. Around 2 crore litre water used at the venue will be recycled for irrigation purposes. “We have arranged 1000 passenger buses for Ijtema purposes”, he added. Traffic police have regulated vehicular movement in the area and diverted the traffic.

One notable feature of this Ijtema is the introduction of two motor-bike ambulances which have been arranged for the benefits of people who suddenly fall ill and need to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, the District administration has also instructed the officers of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), PWD, Health Department, PHE, Fire Brigade, Electricity Department and other departments to work round the clock to ensure proper management at the venue. There is a total ban on the use of single-use plastic at Ijtema site. Besides, there will be separate food stalls for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Separate food zones have also been made for the visitors.

People from 22 countries participating in Ijtema

While, people from 22 countries are participating in the Ijtema, including people from Myanmar, Singapore, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bangladesh, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sudan, Egypt, France, Tunisia, Kenya, Australia, the USA and the UK.