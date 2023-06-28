Tabrez Ansari lynching case: Ten convicted after four years

In a long-awaited verdict, a court has convicted ten individuals for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case of the brutal lynching of 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand.

The incident occurred on June 18, 2019, in Dhatkidih Village of Saraikela Kharsawan, where Ansari, a laborer and welder working in Pune, had returned to his hometown to celebrate Eid.

Ansari was mercilessly assaulted by a group of people who accused him of theft and forced him to chant the slogan, “Jai Sri Ram.” The police arrived at the scene around 6 am and took Ansari into custody. Based on his alleged confession to the theft, he was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tragically, on June 22, while Ansari was in judicial custody, he complained of nausea, vomiting, and chest pain. As his condition deteriorated and he lost consciousness, he was immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital and subsequently transferred to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

After an extensive trial, the court has now pronounced ten individuals guilty under IPC Section 304, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The convicted persons are Prakash Mandal alias Pappu Mandal, Bhim Singh Munda, Kamal Mahato, Madan Nayak, Atul Mahali, Sunamo Pradhan, Vikram Mandal, Chamu Nayak, Prem Chand Mahali, and Mahesh Mahali. The court will announce the sentences in July.