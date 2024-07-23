Tabu reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tabu is one of the most accomplished actresses in Hindi cinema. Known for portraying troubled women in many of her films, Tabu recently made headlines with her blink-and-miss appearance in the new teaser of “Dune: Prophecy,” a prequel series. With numerous films and several accolades to her credit, the 52-year-old actress continues to impress audiences and critics alike.

Despite her success, Tabu recently revealed that she doesn’t feel in control of her career choices. When asked if she is now at a place where she can call the shots, she promptly replied, “I can’t.” This statement underscores the unpredictability and complexity of the film industry, even for seasoned actors.

On Refusing Films with Shah Rukh Khan

Tabu also spoke about her experience dealing with insecure actors and why she has never worked with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. When questioned about the absence of their collaboration, she explained, “I am not a producer, nor a director, or a scriptwriter. I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with and which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no to what is being offered to me.”

In the same interview, she revealed that there were indeed films offered to both her and Shah Rukh Khan. “There were films that were offered to us (Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu). I know the films I have refused, and I am sure he must have also refused a few films. So, nothing really happened where our paths crossed,” she said. This candid admission highlights the serendipitous nature of film pairings and the decisions that actors must make.

She is now gearing up for the release of her new film, “Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha,” where she stars alongside Ajay Devgn. Fans eagerly await this film, anticipating another powerful performance from the actress who has consistently delivered memorable roles throughout her career.