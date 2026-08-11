Tabu takes legal action against AI-generated videos of her

Mumbai: From fake booking accounts to obscene artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content, Tabu’s identity was allegedly being misused across the internet. The actor has now secured major interim relief from the Delhi High Court.

The court has granted Tabu an ex-parte ad-interim injunction protecting her name, image, voice and other personality attributes from unauthorised exploitation. The order specifically covers misuse through AI, deepfakes, face morphing, voice duplication and other digital technologies.

More than 150 URLs carrying allegedly unauthorised and objectionable content involving the actor have also come under the scanner. Major platforms, including Google, Meta, X and Reddit, have been directed to remove or disable access to the identified links within 36 hours of receiving the order.

The protection is not limited to her popular screen name. It also covers her real name, Tabassum Jamal Hashmi, along with her photographs, movie stills, voice recordings, signatures and other recognisable aspects of her identity.

In her plea, Tabu alleged that manipulated and AI-generated obscene images, videos and GIFs were being circulated online without her consent. Certain clips from her films, interviews and public appearances were allegedly edited, slowed down or zoomed in to sensationalise intimate portions and generate traffic.

The actor also flagged a fake Instagram account that allegedly offered bookings for her appearances and performances. According to the plea, Tabu had no association with the account and had never authorised anyone behind it to arrange bookings on her behalf.

Unauthorised merchandise featuring her photographs, including mugs, posters, calendars, hoodies and sweatshirts, was also brought to the court’s attention.

Fabricated statements

Another serious allegation involved a fabricated statement attributed to Tabu. Despite her team reportedly denying that she had ever made the remark, it allegedly continued to circulate online. The court called its continued publication an “egregious act” and ordered its removal within three days.

Platforms and domain service providers have further been directed to share basic subscriber information and IP log details connected to certain accounts, potentially helping Tabu identify those allegedly exploiting her identity.

With AI-generated celebrity content becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from reality, Tabu’s legal action sends a clear message: her face, voice and identity are not available for anyone to manipulate or monetise.