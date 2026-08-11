Tabu’s fierce first look from Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road

Tabu is all set to surprise audiences with a powerful new role in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. The makers have released her first look from the Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh film, and it has already created curiosity among movie lovers.

Tabu as a fearless officer

In the film, Tabu plays Gauri Hegde, a strong and fearless Income Tax officer. Her first look shows her in a completely different avatar, with a serious expression and a commanding presence.

The actor is also seen speaking in a Hyderabadi dialect and taking on criminals without fear. In some intense moments, her character is seen kicking and slapping goons.

The look suggests that Gauri Hegde is not the kind of officer who will step back when things get difficult.

FEARLESS. POWERFUL. COURAGEOUS 💥



Meet THE GEM OF INDIAN CINEMA, #TABU as "GAURI HEGDE" from #SlumDog – 33 Temple Road❤️‍🔥



Glimpse out now 🔥

— https://t.co/eYfrHPYiCW



A #PuriJagannadh film 🎬@Charmmeofficial Presents 🎥

Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, JB NarayanRao… pic.twitter.com/Sw2Qr4u5Xx — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) August 10, 2026

Vijay Sethupathi’s unusual character

Vijay Sethupathi plays a visually impaired street dweller in the film. His character appears mysterious, with the teaser hinting that there is much more to him than what meets the eye.

The contrast between Vijay Sethupathi’s mysterious character and Tabu’s powerful officer has made the film even more interesting. Their connection is expected to be an important part of the story.

Puri Jagannadh’s new film

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road marks his first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. The filmmaker has said that the story is inspired by real incidents and focuses on people and struggles that often remain unnoticed.

The film also stars Samyuktha, Duniya Vijay, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh in important roles. Harshavardhan Rameshwar has composed the music.

With Vijay Sethupathi in an unusual role and Tabu bringing a strong screen presence, Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road has already become a film to watch out for.