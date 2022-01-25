Take necessary measures to check Omicron in state: TS HC

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 25th January 2022 10:09 pm IST
Telangana High Court transfers 76 junior civil judges
Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: High Court today instructed the government to check corona cases and Omicron variants by necessary measures. On a petition the court said that the government has to take more measures to check the virus spread and infections.

Health Director Srinivas Rao informed the court that the government and health staff are able to provide all health facilities across the state. As part of house to house fever surveys the health staff so far distributed medical kits to 1.70 lakh people in the state in a few days. The survey is to be completed in over seven days or so and the steps are on to check virus spread, he said.

The Court instructed the government to strictly implement corona protocols to ensure the people wear masks, sanitise hands and avoid gatherings. The officials concerned should impose strict restrictions on the public meetings, gatherings and social events, the court said. The Court said that the government has to see that the people wear masks and take vaccination if necessary.

MS Education Academy

It is unfortunate that the people are not maintaining social distance. The government counsel said that the officials take all measures to address the corona cases in children and elderly people. The court asked the director to attend the case and posted it to January 28, according to information.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button