Take necessary measures to check Omicron in state: TS HC

Hyderabad: High Court today instructed the government to check corona cases and Omicron variants by necessary measures. On a petition the court said that the government has to take more measures to check the virus spread and infections.

Health Director Srinivas Rao informed the court that the government and health staff are able to provide all health facilities across the state. As part of house to house fever surveys the health staff so far distributed medical kits to 1.70 lakh people in the state in a few days. The survey is to be completed in over seven days or so and the steps are on to check virus spread, he said.

The Court instructed the government to strictly implement corona protocols to ensure the people wear masks, sanitise hands and avoid gatherings. The officials concerned should impose strict restrictions on the public meetings, gatherings and social events, the court said. The Court said that the government has to see that the people wear masks and take vaccination if necessary.

It is unfortunate that the people are not maintaining social distance. The government counsel said that the officials take all measures to address the corona cases in children and elderly people. The court asked the director to attend the case and posted it to January 28, according to information.