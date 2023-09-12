Takeshi’s Castle reboot: Will Bhuvan Bam replace Jaaved Jafferi?

As Indians await the premiere of the Takeshi’s Castle reboot, 90’s kids on the internet have expressed their excitement and recalled their childhood memories watching the show with the iconic voice of Jaaved Jafferi.

However, JJ’s fans may be disappointed as a new voice is reportedly going to take over the reboot of the show. According to sources, YouTube creator, actor and singer Bhuvan Bam is likely to replace Jafferi and lend his voice to the show.

Jafferi’s comic voice and quirky style of narration made the Japanese show relevant and engaging for Indian audience when it premiered in India back in 2005.

A source close to Bam told Siasat.com that the YouTuber was contacted by the production house to record Hindi commentary for the nostalgic game show. The veracity of the information is yet to be verified.

Takeshi’s Castle reboot was launched on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in April. International versions of the show are scheduled to be premiered in September.

Who is Bhuvan Bam?

Bhuvan Bam, one of India’s most successful content creators rose to fame through his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’, where he posted comedy skits. After gaining traction, Bam branched out into the world of entertainment and released his first music video ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ in 2016.

He made his acting debut with ‘Dhindora’ a mini-series on his YouTube channel. The launch of ‘Taaza Khabar’ in January 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar marked his OTT debut. With Takeshi’s Castle, Bhuvan Bam is set to add another feather to his cap.

Although Bhuvan Bam has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, he has big shoes to fill with this venture. For Takeshi’s Castle fans, Jaaved is an icon. His hilarious commentary made the show memorable to many.

It remains to be seen whether Bam is able to hold down the fort and carve an audience for himself.

Netizens react to Takeshi’s Castle reboot

Last year, when Amazon Prime Video announced that a reboot of the famous 80’s Japanese game show was in the works, 90’s kids who grew up with the show were washed over with a wave of nostalgia.

Several took to X, expressing their delight over the show’s return asked JJ if he would return as the commentator.

“Is baar bhi aap hi hindi ka voice over denge? Agar aap denge to ham zaroor dekhenge”, a fan posted on X. Another wrote, “Will only watch if you’re commentating.”

“You have set a benchmark. It is impossible to hear someone else’s voice here,” another fan said.

Is baar bhi aap hi hindi ka voice over denge ?? Agar aap denge tho hum jaroor dekhenge,hamara tho fav show that yeh!!! — Brinda Siddegowda (@yoursbrinda) April 4, 2022

My daughter and I used to watch it only because of your Hindi narration 😀 — Urvish Kothari ~ उर्वीश कोठारी (@urvish2020) May 14, 2022

Once more 😍😍😍 #TakeshisCastle JJ ka rapchik replay 🎉🎉🎉 — Sarabjeet Singh (@Singh12985) April 4, 2022

Sir this show and you are the greatest treasure of our childhood. Wish you great health and happiness. — ABHISHEK KUMAR GOND (@ABHISHE48948728) April 7, 2022