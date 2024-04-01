Taliban confirms detention of 2 US nationals in Afghanistan

Kabul: Afghan caretaker government’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed the detention of two US nationals in Afghanistan, local media said.

“A number of foreign nationals, including two US nationals, have been held in Afghanistan and the reason for their imprisonment is a violation of Afghanistan’s laws,” Afghanistan National Radio and Television quoted Mujahid on Sunday as saying.

Without providing more details, the official noted that anyone who obtains an Afghan visa and enters the country is obliged to respect the law of the land, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mujahid also said that in other countries, if Afghan nationals violate the law, they will definitely be arrested.

The Afghan administration’s spokesman made the remarks amid reports that some in the US have been asking President Joe Biden to ensure the release of Americans held in Afghanistan and bring them back to their homeland.