Taliban confirms detention of 2 US nationals in Afghanistan

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st April 2024 9:01 am IST
Taliban transfer to Finance Ministry $18 mn seized from previous regime
Kabul: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.AP/PTI

Kabul: Afghan caretaker government’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed the detention of two US nationals in Afghanistan, local media said.

“A number of foreign nationals, including two US nationals, have been held in Afghanistan and the reason for their imprisonment is a violation of Afghanistan’s laws,” Afghanistan National Radio and Television quoted Mujahid on Sunday as saying.

Without providing more details, the official noted that anyone who obtains an Afghan visa and enters the country is obliged to respect the law of the land, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan administration’s spokesman made the remarks amid reports that some in the US have been asking President Joe Biden to ensure the release of Americans held in Afghanistan and bring them back to their homeland.

